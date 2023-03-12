6 die; 7 serious in tragic accident on Samruddhi

Lokmat News Network

Two families from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar going for pilgrimage to Shegaon met a tragic accident at Shivni Pisa in Lonar tehsil on Samruddhi Mahamarg between Mehkar and Sindhkhed Raja on Sunday morning. Six persons died while seven others are serious. The deceased included Hausabai Bharat Barve (65), Shraddha Suresh Barve (28), Janhvi Suresh Barve (11, residents of N-11, Hudco), Pramila Rajendra Borude (52), Kiran Rajendra Borude (28) and Bhagyashree Kiran Borude (25, residents of N-9, Rajeev Gandhi Market, Hudco). The injured included car driver Suresh Bharat Barve (35), Namrata Ravindra Barve (32), Rudra Ravindra Barve (11), Saumy Ravindra Barve (4), Jatin Suresh Barve (4), Vaishnavi Sunil Gaikwad (19) and Yash Ravindra Barve (4).

Deceased Hausabai and Pramila are sisters and their families were going to Shegaon to pay obeisance in the car (MH20 FU 8962). Suresh lost control of the car on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Shivni Pisa and the car turned turtle four times and was thrown on the other side of the road. The thirteen people in the car were thrown out of the car. Four of them died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Mehkar where they are being treated. The condition of Rudra Barve is said to be critical.

On receiving the information, SP Sarang Avad, Nayab tehsildar Ajay Pimparkar, officers, and other residents rushed to the spot.

Second accident on the same spot

This is the second accident in the same spot. Earlier, three people died here on January 16. Hence, this part of the Mahamarg should be examined by the engineers, the residents demanded.