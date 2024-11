6 from M’wada in campaign committee of Congress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee announced a 45-member campaigning committee to canvass for the candidates in the assembly elections. The panel has six Congress leaders from Marathwada.

They included Kamal Farooqui, Dr Mohan Deshmukh, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, M M Shaikh (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Ashok Patil (Chausala), Siddharth Hattiambire (Parbhani), MP Chandrakant Handore (chairman of this committee). All India Congress general secretary K C Venugopal announced this committee.