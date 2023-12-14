6-month pregnant woman ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fed up with constant harassment from her husband, a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant of six months committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Alka Pavan Mutekar. The incident came to light at 2 am on Wednesday when her husband returned home.

According to details, Alka who was from Maujewadi in Beed married Pavan Mutekar in 2020. He works in a taxi service. After one year of marriage, Pavan started drinking liquor and beating up her. He also kept illicit relations.

Alka told this to her father. In the meantime, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. She thought that her husband would mend ways after the birth of her daughter.

Pavan demanded Rs 2 lakh from her father-in-law in 2021. Prabhakar Dhembre borrowed money from relatives and gave it to his son-in-law so that his daughter should not experience harassment. But, it did not happen. Alka retunred to her parents house. With the intervention of relatives, Pavan promised to stop illicit relationships and harassment to his wife. Alka returned to her husband’s house in this condition.

She became pregnant for the second time. But, on learning this, Pavan opposied to this. Alka was firmed on delivering the baby while he started harassing her to go for an abortion. His two brothers Ajay and Vijay forced Alka to cook meals even though she was six months pregnant. They also made taunting comments on her.

She phoned her father on December 13 to take her back home. Prabhakar Dhembre was to come to take his daughter on Thursday, but, Alka ended her life on Wednesday night. Dhembre got information about his daughter’s death within the next few hours. Assistant police inspector from Jawaharnagar Police Station Dilip Chandan registered a case on Thursday evening. PSI Ramesh Rathod immediately launched a search for Pavan and his two brothers and arrested them.