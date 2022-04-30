6 months jail to wardboy for demanding bribe of Rs 5K

Aurangabad, April 30:

The sessions court judge A A Kulkarni has announced six months imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 to a ward boy Shakeel Pathan (resident of Karmad), who was arrested while bribe of Rs 3,000 from his colleague Raju Shantaram Nade (43, Shradha Colony, Mukundwadi, N-2 Cidco), against sanctioning of his EPF advance.

According to complainant, he and the accused, both work as ward boys in one of the city’s private hospital.Shakeel demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him (on June 17, 2017)to get sanction his EPF advance application.However, the complainant refused to grease his palm.

On July 29, 2017, the EPF advance got deposited in his bank account.Hence the accused continued to pester Raju for bribe money. Later on, Raju lodged a complaint with anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and Shakeel was caught red-handed. A case was also registered against him with Cidco police station.

The assistant public prosecutor Arvind Bagul recored statements of three witnesses during the hearing. The then PSI (ACB)Vijaymala Chavan and head constable Balu Thorat acted as pairvi officer in the case.