6 special trains to Pandharpur for Ashadi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

South Central Railway (SCR) will operate six special trains to Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

Thousands of devotees from all over the state go to Pandharpur for Ashadi Ekadashi every year. The SCR will operate six special trans from Marathwada to Pandharput. These trains will start from Nanded, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Adilabad to Pandharpur. These trains will be operated on the route Jalna - Pandharpur, Pandharpur - Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pandharpur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Adilabad - Pandharpur - Adilabad. These trains will have first AC, AC II - tier, AC III - tier, sleeper and general sitting coaches.

Jalna to Pandharpur (07511) will will stop at Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli Vaijanath, Latur Road, Latur, Osmanabad, Barsi Town and Kurduwadi stations.

Pandharpur to Nanded (07512) will stop at Kurduwadi, Barshi Town, Osmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Parali Vaijanath, Gangakhed, Parbhani and Purna stations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pandharpur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar special train will stop at Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli Vaijanath, Latur Road, Latur, Osmanabad, Barshi Town and Kurduwadi stations.