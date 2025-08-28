60 D & B Pharm colleges banned from admission process

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Mahasthratra Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) banned 60 Pharmacy polytechnics and colleges from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division for non-compliance with the necessary criteria.

A show-cause notice to the Pharmacy institutes for a lack of infrastructure and facilities. There are eight districts within the jurisdiction of the Joint Director of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region.

The DTE banned 48 B Pharmacy colleges, including five from Chh Sambhajiagar division, from first-year admission for the academic year 2025-26.

There are 13 districts within the jurisdiction of the Deputy Secretary of MSBTE, including Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon and Dhule. A total of 128 Pharmacy polytechnics, including 55 from the Chhatrpaati region, were banned from the admission process for the first year during the current academic year.

The Government is using directives for the inspection of the Pharmacy institutions approved in the academic year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the State for compliance with the mandatory items in the Standard Inspection Format (SIF) as per the standards of the apex body, Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

The DTE, concerned university and MSBTE were asked to prominently publish the list of all degree and diploma institutions for which show cause notices are issued on their official portal for the information of the students taking admission for the first year.

The DTE officers said that first-year admissions should not be allowed until the necessary matters are fulfilled by the concerned institutions regarding the shortcomings mentioned in the show-cause notice. As per the instructions of the Government, show cause notices have been issued through the MSBTE to the Pharmacy Polytechnics, which have not fulfilled the necessary criteria.