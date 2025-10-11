60-Year-old man drowns in Jogeshwari area pond

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

60-year-old man drowned in a pond in the Jogeshwari area on Friday evening (October 10), causing shock and concern in the locality. The MIDC Waluj Police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Trimbak Dnyanoba Thete (60), a resident of Londhewadi, Jalna, currently residing in Jogeshwari. Around 5:30 pm on Friday, he reportedly fell into a pond in the Jogeshwari area. Water entered his nose and mouth, causing him to lose consciousness.

Upon learning of the incident, Santosh There and Suresh Aute rushed to the spot, pulled him out of the water, and took him to GMCH. However, doctors declared Trimbak Thete dead around 8:30 pm.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the scene. After being informed, Police Sub-Inspector Bhagyashree Shinde, along with Police Constables Yogesh Shelke and Vikram Wagh, reached the spot. With the help of Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat staff and local residents, the body was recovered and sent to the hospital.

An accidental death case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of Police Constable Rajendra Ude.