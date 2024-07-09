6.2 K candidates to appear for HSC & SSC supplementary exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 6,283 students of HSC and SSC will appear for the July-August 2024 supplementary examinations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board announced the schedule for the HSC and SSC examinations recently for students who have failed or wish to avail of the class improvement scheme.

Nearly 3,542 students will appear for the HSC examinations to be held between July 16 and August 6 while 2,741 candidates registered for SSC examinations to be conducted from July 16 and 30 in the five districts of the division.

The names and contact numbers of counsellors were also released to help students reduce their stress and address their grievances.

The district-wise number of SSC and HSC aspirants and centres is as follows;

District-----------SSC candidates----HSC-------centres

Chh Sambhajinagar—870------------1238-----14

Beed----------------352-------------422-----08

Parbhani-------------599------------832-----12

Jalna----------------528------------621-----09

Hingoli--------------392-----------429------06

Total----------------2741------------3542----49