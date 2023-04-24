6.2L enrol for MHT-CET, last date for correction forms today

Lokmat News Network

In all, 6.2 lakh students in the state have registered their names for MHT-CET 2023 and can execute corrections in their application forms up to April 25.

It may be noted that the registration for the MHT-CET was completed up to April 7. With the late fee, registration for the test was allowed up to April 20. The students made mistakes while applying for the State level examinations and requested the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) to provide an opportunity to edit their particulars through their login. The registration window was open for correction in students' particulars (name, date of birth, photograph and signature) and its last date is April 25.

The SCETC will conduct the MHT-CET, for admissions to professional courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and agricultural education for the academic year 2023-24.

Test to be held between May 9 and 20

More than 6.2 lakh aspirants of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses have registered for the test which will be held at 240 centres across the state between May 9 and 20. There are two groups of aspirants in the examination. The first group is for physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) while the second is for physics, chemistry and biology (PCM). A total of 2.96 lakh aspirants registered for the PCM group and 3.24 lakh candidates opted for the PCM group.