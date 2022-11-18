62nd convocation of BAMU today

Nitin Gadkari, Sharad Pawar will be honored with D.Litt

Aurangabad:

The preparations for the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) were completed on Friday. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole reviewed the preparations right from the arrival of the dignitaries to the conclusion of the convocation process.

Nalanda University chancellor Vijay Bhatkar will preside over the convocation ceremony to be held at the drama theater hall on Saturday under the chairmanship of Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari. union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP national president Sharad Pawar will be awarded D.Litt.

In this ceremony which starts at 11 am on Saturday, 433 research students will be awarded Ph.D. This includes 146 science and technology faculty, 48 commerce and management science, 163 humanities and 76 research students. This ceremony will be streamed live on the website of the university and on various social media platforms. A large screen has been set up outside the hall for the convenience of the students. Only invitees will have access to the hall.

Huge police presence in university

Police officers and personnel have been deployed everywhere from Mill Corner to University hall. A large police bandobast has also been deployed at the venue of the university and in the vicinity of the VC's residence. Electric lighting was also done in the area of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statues, university hall, university entrance and administrative building.