63 candidacies declared valid from West, Central constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The scrutiny of nomination forms submitted by the aspirants was held today (October 30). Two candidates in the Aurangabad West constituency had their nominations rejected because they did not include the names of proposers. The rebel candidate from Uddhav Sena, Balasaheb Gaikwad, had two independent nomination papers accepted, but his other form was rejected due to the absence of the party's A.B. form.

In the Aurangabad West constituency, a total of 30 candidates submitted 47 nomination papers. On Wednesday, the election officer, Umakant Pardhi, conducted the scrutiny of these papers. Shaikh Aslam Shaikh Maheboob had filed his nomination with the All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat party, but since he failed to list ten proposers on his application, it was rejected.

Besides, Gokul Ranganath Lad also filed as an independent candidate. While his nomination included the names of ten proposers, some of them were from outside the West constituency, leading to its rejection by the election officer.

Balasaheb Gaikwad’s one form rejected

Balasaheb Gaikwad filed three nomination papers in the West constituency. One was as a candidate for Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), while the other two were as independent candidates. Since the party nominated Raju Shinde for this constituency, Gaikwad could not secure the A.B. form, resulting in the rejection of one of his applications.

One form was rejected in Central, and 35 valid

In the Aurangabad Central constituency, 36 candidates submitted 47 nomination papers on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the scrutiny process concluded, with Mahesh Prakash Jadhav's application being the only one rejected. The remaining 35 nominations were deemed valid, confirmed the returning officer Vyankat Rathod.