64 young artists express concern degrading nature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young artists expressed their feelings about water saving, earth and nature conservation in a painting competition held at Lalitrang stage in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus on Thursday during the Central Youth Festival (CYF).

As many as 64 artists were given two subjects for the painting like Landscape from 10 am to 12 noon.

The students tried to depict the surroundings of the Fine Arts Department of the university through nature paintings. For this, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Gajanan Peherkar, Suraj Hatagale and Dr Nikhil Rajvardhan worked as the coordinators in the organising committee.

Nandkishore Jogdand, Surendra Jagtap and Sunil Netragaonkar worked as the judges. Dr Vilas Ambhure, Dr Sandeep Deshmukh, Dr Vilas Pathrikar, Dr Satish Shelke and Dr Arjun More visited the venue and encouraged the artists.

Box

Young poets depict soci-eco & pol situation through poetry

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 102 contestants from different colleges participated in a poetry reading contest organised at the Shabadarang stage in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

The young poet depicted economic, social, and political situations and current affairs won the hearts of the audience.

The contestants gave way to poetry with a rural feel. While presenting the plight of farmers, many students gave real-life presentations. The contestants won the hearts of the audience with such political banter.

Famous poet P Vitthal, poetess Kavita Murumkar, Dr Rathi and Santosh Pawar worked as judges.

Dr Sudhakar Shendge worked as coordinator and Dr Milind Vavhale, Dr Daiwat Sawant, Dhammapal Jadhav, Rameshwar Gore, Govind Waghmare and Dr Dilip Birute worked as co-coordinators.

Some of the lines of the poetry of students are as follows;

--‘Cameryat Ekadacha Pan, Manat Saglech Photo Tujhe Kaid Rahtil,

Athvan Yetach Dolyatun Klick Jhalay Photo Tujha.

--Manva Tula Jadla Veda Asa Kasa Re Aazaar,

Nako Nako Tya Goshti Karnyasathi Jhala Tu Bezaar

--Aajkal Jithe Tithe Vashila Chalto

Officatla Saheb Hi Bhavnichi Bhasha Boltoi

Shapath Gheon Deshsevechi, Aata Daru Varti Jhulto,

Samanya Shekari Yachi Sari Natak Jhelto.