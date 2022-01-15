650 banks required in Marathwada: Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

At least 650 banks are needed in Marathwada, said union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was felicitated on behalf of the villagers at Chowka on Saturday. Dr Karad said, whether it is PM Sanman Yojana or crop insurance scheme, the Maharashtra state government has not given any share of money or subsidy for the crop insurance scheme. Therefore, farmers are facing difficulties in getting insurance, he alleged. Farmers should take advantage of Kisan credit card, unsecured loan amount of more than Rs 1.50 lakh is given as loan. He said that there is a shortage of at least 650 banks in Marathwada so the number of bank branches in Marathwada will increase in the near future. MLA Haribhau Bagade, Zilla Parishad women and child welfare committee chairperson Anuradha Chavan, Phulambri tehsil chairperson Shriram Shelke, Damuanna Navpute, and others were present.