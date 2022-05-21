650 candidates participate in jobs' fair in Azad College

Aurangabad, May 21:

The mega jobs' fair jointly organised by Maulana Azad College and the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) on Saturday received a good response from youths.

Dr G V Dande, district vocational education officer, inaugurated the event while college principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the function.

Dr Dande and Dr Farooqui guided the youths. Head AMP Aurangabad Chapter Ayesha Siddiqui and its secretary Syed Asif were also present. Around 650 candidates appeared for the interviews held by 12 different companies. Placement officer Dr Arif Pathan conducted the proceedings of the function while Feroz Pathan proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

650 appear for interviews

A total of 12 company representatives interviewed the youths in the mega drive. They included TCS, Dhoot Transmission, A to Z Solutions, Technoplus, Mesco School, Sanvio, Techinvento, Qebatic Engineer, G4S Securities, and Red Bytes.

Dr Mohd Mukhtar, Dr Samreen Fatema, Zeeshan Naqshbandi, Shaikh Asif, Dr Abdul Ahad, Nawaj Ali, Shaikh Musaddique, Abdul Hadi and Saif Kazi and others worked for the success of the fair.