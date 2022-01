658 fresh cases found in the district on Sunday

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

In all, 658 suspects were tested positive for corona in the district on Sunday.

Patients found in the city are from Shriram colony, MGM Hospital Complex, Parvatinagar, Kasari Bazar, Lakshmi Colony, Begampura, Town Center, Kamgar Chowk, Cidco, Ramnagar, PSBA School premises, N-1, Vaishali Dhaba, Shivneri Colony, Naiknagar, Swami Vivekanandnagar, TV Center Police Colony, MGM Hospital, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Sriniketan Colony, Vidyanagar, Shivajinagar, Jyotinagar, MIT College, Balajinagar, Renukanagar, Chanakyapuri, Sillekhana, Mayanagar, Nandanvan Colony, Kanchanwadi, Delhi Gate, Shahnoorwadi, Medicare hospital, Mukundwadi, New Shantinagar, Samarthnagar, Vishalnagar, Shriram Colony , MIDC Complex, Mehernagar, Anandnagar, Sabunagar, Aloknagar, Aartinagar, Pundaliknagar (one each), Military Hospital, Ajabnagar, Sutagirani Chowk, N-1, Harsul, Chikalthana, New ST Colony, Ektanagar, Garkheda, Vishnunagar, Bhanudasnagar (two each), GMCH, Satara, N-4, Gajanannagar, N-9 (three each), Bhimnagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar N-6 (four each), N-5 Cidco, Kaiser Colony (Five each), Cantonment (6) and 367 others.

Patients found in rural areas, Khultabad, Sillod (two each), Kannad (4), Phulambri (5), Vaijapur (8), Paithan (10) and Aurangabad (65).

Final case tally in the district on Jan 16:

New cases: (City 519, Rural area 139)

Total patients: 1,54,307

Cured: 1,47,031

Discharged today : (City 94, Rural 56)

Active : 3,614

Deaths: 3662 (0 deaths today)