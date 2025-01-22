65th convocation day of Bamu to be held on Feb 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started preparations for its 65th convocation day ceremony.

The degrees will be conferred on those who completed undergraduate, and postgraduate courses and Ph D research in October-November 2024 and March-April 2024 in the convocation day to be hosted on February 22.

The Ph D researchers will get their degree during the convocation day ceremony while UG and PG students can collect it on the same day from the respective faculty counter. Those who wish to receive the degree on this day will have to submit an application on or before February 7.

The UG and PG candidates will have to pay Rs 550 (including postal charges of Rs 50) as degree certificate charges while for Ph D researchers it will be Rs 650 (including postal charges of Rs 50). The post charges for the foreign and out-of-state candidates will be different. Those who have already paid the degree charges need to produce its receipt.

The candidates are required to purchase the degree withdrawal application form or download it from the university portal (www.bamu.ac.in). The students can contact the convocation section of the university for further details.