6.64 pc candidates qualify SET

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Around 6.64 per cent were declared successful in State Eligibility Test (SET) across the State. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) which is the State level nodal agency conducted the test at

Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Panjim (Goa) on September 26 as eligibility for the post of assistant professor in senior colleges and universities.

Around 79,774 candidates appeared while 5,297 (6.64 per cent) qualified the eligibility test, a result which was announced recently.

The university said that the final answer keys are final, no grievances regarding final answers would be entertained as per UGC guidelines.

SPPU announced that it is the sole responsibility of the employer to verify eligibility documents at the time of appointment as mentioned in the e-Certificate. Therefore, candidates do not require to submit eligibility documents to the SET unit of the university to get the certificate. The e-certificate will be available on February 4, 2022, to all qualified candidates.

Box

Mistakes can be corrected

If candidates have done mistakes while filling online application, can correct on payment of Rs 500 with relevant evidence. If any information is found false or incorrect in the application form or detection of any ineligibility, the candidate will be liable to be disqualified even after the declaration of this result.