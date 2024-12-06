68 units of Blood Donated on Mahaparinirvan Day at University

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day, 68 units of blood were collected in a blood donation camp organized by Samateche Yuva Parv: Bhimotsav 2024 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The camp was held on Friday at the booth near the university’s auditorium, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulare and author Shahu Patole. Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Sanjay Shide and organizer Dr Prakash Ingle were also present. The camp was organized in collaboration with the Jalna district hospital blood bank and HDFC Bank. Registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar inaugurated the event by donating blood. Contributions from the blood bank team, including Arun Dhotre, Ganesh Dheple, Mangesh Bhosale and Raju Rathod, were notable. University students Nagasen Wankhede, Nitin Hajare, Ajitkumar Shinde, Mangesh Gavai, Sagar Dhodapkar and Ravindra Gavai also contributed to the successful organization of the camp.

Registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar donating blood at the university camp, with other officials in attendance.