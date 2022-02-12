7 booked for stealing valuables from Navkhanda Palace

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Acting upon the court's order, Begumpura police have registered an offence against seven persons involved in stealing of

Nizam-era valuables and articles from the heritage structure - Navkhanda Palace. It may be noted that the palace is in the custodianship of the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs. The palace has prized possession of the seat of Nizam.

According to the complaint, Dilshad Ali Khan alias Dilshad Jah, Maheshad Ali Khan, Faiyyaz Ahmed, Mir Azhar Ali, Mir Nisar Ali, Mir Asim Ali and Mir Mukhtar Ali, with an intention to take over the possession of the palace, broke the lock and entered into it and stole away CCTV cameras, DVR, laptop, chairs, old wooden box, umbrella and other valuables from the palace, stated the complaint. The incident took place on April 3, 2021. They were also accused of threatening with dire consequences when they were prevented from doing so, it is learnt. Further investigation is on by the

police inspector Prashant Potdar.