7-day NSS camp inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

A seven-day NSS camp being organised by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy was inaugurated at Fatiabad recently.

NSS volunteers are conducting various activities, including health check-up, eye check-up, election awareness drive, new voter registration and visit to schools of the village under the main theme ‘Yuwakancha Dhyas Gram Shaher Vikas.’

College principal Dr M H Dehghan, NSS Programme officers Dr Nikhil Sakle, and Altamash Ansari, NSS coordinators-Dr Syed Iftequar and Chishti Nahid Anjum, sarpanch of the village, members of the gram panchayat and others were present.