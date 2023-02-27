7-day NSS camp inaugurated
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2023 10:50 PM 2023-02-27T22:50:02+5:30 2023-02-27T22:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:
A seven-day NSS camp being organised by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy was inaugurated at Fatiabad recently.
NSS volunteers are conducting various activities, including health check-up, eye check-up, election awareness drive, new voter registration and visit to schools of the village under the main theme ‘Yuwakancha Dhyas Gram Shaher Vikas.’
College principal Dr M H Dehghan, NSS Programme officers Dr Nikhil Sakle, and Altamash Ansari, NSS coordinators-Dr Syed Iftequar and Chishti Nahid Anjum, sarpanch of the village, members of the gram panchayat and others were present.