7 MBBS, 1 dental college included in 2nd CAP round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of seven MBBS colleges and one dental college were included in the medical admissions’ Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round -II across the State on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell is conducting the admission process for the MBBS and Dental courses. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2023 qualified candidates are aspirants of the courses.

The first CAP round is at the final stage and the second will commence soon. The CET Cell released an information brochure stating the number of approved colleges and their seats.

There were names of 32 Government and corporation MBBS colleges while the number of private unaided medical colleges was 15. Also, the names of four BDS Government and Corporation run colleges were mentioned in the information brochure while the number of private unaided colleges was 24. However, some colleges which were not given regular approval were excluded from the admissions rounds. The Maharashtra University of Health Science gave approval to seven MBBS colleges and one BDS college on Monday.

Pro-vice chancellor of MUHS Dr Milind Nikumbh said that there were shortcomings in the affiliation process of the colleges like the unavailability of teachers. “The colleges submitted a written assurance of fulfilling the condition with the university. Taking into students' interest, the health university gave them approval,” he said.

MUHS registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that the CET Cell was informed about colleges and their intake. An admission notice issued by the CET Cell today stated that the said colleges would be included in the second admission round. The colleges have 1000 seats.