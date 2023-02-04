7-mnth-old pregnant lecturer commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

A 30-year-old married lecturer Varsha Deepak Naglot (Gajanan Colony, near Kanya Shala) ended her life on Friday evening. The deceased woman was seven-months-old pregnant.

Police said, “Varsha was introduced to her distant relative Deepak Naglot when she was studying in the government polytechnic in 2012. Later on, the two fell in love and tied the nuptial knot. It was their love marriage. Deepak is a private contractor and the couple has an eight-year-old son, who is studying in Standard II.”

Varsha returned from her job at MIT College on Friday. Later on, she ended her life at 6.20 pm. When her husband and in-laws came to know about it, they rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but the doctors declared her dead on admission.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father underlined that Varsha has committed suicide to get rid of the harassment and torture meted out by her in-laws. He said that it was their love marriage, therefore, Varsha would not share the developments taking place in the house of her in-laws with them. A conflict had taken place on Thursday in the house. As a result, Varsha’s mother-in-law contacted Varsha’s father Shantilal Jarwal (Sajarpurwadi in Vaijapur tehsil) on phone and inquired whether Varsha had informed him anything. Hence, the victim’s father on Saturday accused the in-laws and lodged a complaint against them. Pundaliknagar police station has registered an offence. Further investigation is on by PSI Sandeep Kale.

Meanwhile, Deepak’s car in which Varsha was taken to the GMCH family remained parked in front of the casualty ward till Saturday morning, according to the relatives.