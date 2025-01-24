70 child marriages stopped

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A desperate call to Child helpline’s 1098 turned into a crucial rescue when a 15-year-old girl pleaded, “Sister, I am 15, and my parents are forcibly getting me married…” The call was cut short, but it was enough to set the wheels in motion.

Within hours, Child helpline officials, accompanied by police, local sarpanch and police patil, arrived at the wedding venue and halted the marriage just before the rituals began. This isn’t an isolated case from a distant state it happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In the last 10 months, Childline, in coordination with local authorities, has successfully prevented 70 child marriages across the district.

Tackling child marriages head-on

The district reported the highest number of cases, with 25 marriages stopped, followed by Paithan (14) and Phulambri (9). Smaller talukas like Kannada and Sillod also witnessed interventions, saving several young girls from a grim future. Project Counselor for Childline Amrapali Borde highlighted the importance of community vigilance. “Each call is a cry for help, and timely action can change lives. Our helpline is here to ensure no child suffers silently,” she said.

Calls for help beyond marriages

The helpline doesn’t just address child marriages. In the same period, Childline received 19 cases of child labour and 11 reports of child begging.

When to call 1098

Childline’s 1098 helpline is a lifeline for children in distress. Here’s when to reach out:

If a girl under 18 or a boy under 21 is being forced into marriage.

For cases of unwed mothers, abandoned newborns, or missing children.

If a child is found addicted to substances or in need of medical care.

For any form of abuse sexual, physical, mental or economic.

A community responsibility

The free helpline operates under the District Women and Child Development Office in Khokadpura. The team’s swift action ensures children are rescued and rehabilitated, offering them a chance at a better future. This year, 70 girls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been given that chance. Will you help ensure there are no more such cases? Call 1098 to report and save a life.