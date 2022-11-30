70 smart buses to be operational with full strength

Rickshaw strike, buses on three new routes from today

Aurangabad:

As the rickshaw drivers are going on an indefinite strike from Thursday, the responsibility of the public transport service has fallen on the Smart City bus service. Keeping this in mind, Smart City administration has increased six buses on three new routes for the city.

Six buses have been added on three new routes as per the demand. So, a total of 70 smart buses will run on these 28 routes from Thursday. New buses will start from Thursday on Route No 18 Cidco to Railway Station via - Deolai Chowk, Beed Bypass, Route no 21 - Railway Station to Railway Station, Via ring route, Mahavir Chowk, Central Bus Stand, Harsul T-Point, Cidco, Kranti Chowk and Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk. Route no 27 - Railway station to Smruti Van, via Kranti Chowk, Aurangpura and Harsul T-Point.