700 mm waterline burst, repaired in the evening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 700 mm waterline that quenches the thirst of the old city burst on Railway Station road in Ayodhyanagar this morning. The water supply department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) started the repair work and was completed in the evening at 7 pm. This will affect the water supply of the old city on Sunday.

Water is taken from a 700mm waterline in the water tank at Jubilee Park, Shahganj Delhigate and University. On Saturday morning, there was a big leak in the water line in front of the Ayodhyanagari ground. As soon as the leakage was noticed, the executive engineer of the water supply department KM Falak, Kiran Dhande, Subhash Lahade and Ashish Wani undertook the repair work on a war footing with the help of contractor Noor construction. The work was completed by 7 pm. After that the water supply of Hanuman tekdi was streamlined. The water supply of the old city was affected as the 700 mm waterline was closed for the whole day.