700 police personnel to keep an eye on Ashadhi yatra

Aurangabad, July 9:

Keeping in mind the rush of devotees at Vitthal temple in Pandharpur (Waluj), the police administration has deployed 700 police officials to keep an eye on the Ashadhi yatra. A huge yatra is held at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple on Ashadhi-Ekadashi. But the fair was not held for the past two years due to corona. However, as the restrictions have been removed, there will be a huge rush of devotees. Taking this into consideration, the police administration has deployed 700 police officials in and around the temple premises.

This will include a deputy commissioner of police, 3 assistant commissioner, 13 police inspector, 57 assistant police inspector and PSI, 541 constables and 85 home guards. DCP Ujjwala Wankar visited the temple on Saturday and took a review of the arrangements. The temple trust has also appointed volunteers for the convenience of the devotees. In all, 40 CCTV cameras have been installed in the temple premises. Two ambulances and a fire brigade vehicle will be on standby near the temple.