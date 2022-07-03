700 women make 65,000 laddus for Warkaris

Laddus will be distributed in Pandharpur on ashadhi ekadashi

Aurangabad, July 3:

As a mark of devotion towards Lord Panduranga, in all, 700 women came together in Aurangabad on Sunday and made 65,000 jaggery-peanut laddus in 3 hours. These laddu will be distributed free of cost to Warkaris at Shrikshetra Pandharpur on ashadhi ekadashi.

The women had gathered at the Vishwashankar marriage hall in Jawahar Colony at 12 pm. The target was to make 51,000 laddu. By 2 pm, the women made 65,000 laddus. For this, 1000 kg of peanuts and 1000 kg of jaggery were used. Dindi was organized from New Shantiniketan Colony, Bhanudasnagar at 10 am. Organizers Latika Surve, Umakant Vaidya, Deepak Harsulkar, Khandu Thorat, Arjun Pawar, Satish Sakade, Shankar Paraswani and others took efforts for this project.

Laddu distribution in Pandharpur for 11 years

This is the 11th year of making laddu for Warkaris on the occasion of ashadhi ekadashi. This project first started with 5,000 laddu. The last two years had been a halt due to the corona. But this year, we have made 65,000 laddus for the Warkaris, said Manoj Surve, organizer.