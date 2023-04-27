7000 MW power generation through solar power

Lokmat News Network

“The state government has recently launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana - 2.0'(MSKVY 2.0) to generate 7000 megawatts of electricity using solar energy and thereby supply electricity to agriculture pumps during the day time”, said the independent director of M.S.E.B Holding Company Ltd, Vishwas Pathak in a press conference here on Thursday.

Pathak said, under the scheme, at least 30 percent of agricultural feeders in each district will be run on solar energy. This will provide a reliable electricity supply to the farmers during the day. The government land in the ambit of around 10 kms from the sub-station and the private barren agriculture land in the ambit of 5 kms will be utilized for establishing the solar electricity plants.

A farmer will have to give at least 4 acres of land and they will be given the rent of Rs 1.25 lakh annually for the solar project. The expense of implementing the scheme will be around Rs 30,000 crores and is expected to be completed by 2025.

As the electricity obtained through solar energy will be available at a rate of around Rs. 3.30 per unit, the burden of cross-subsidy on the industries will be reduced in the future and the industrial and commercial consumers will be supplied with electricity at a competitive rate. Superintending engineer Prakash Jamdade, PRO Dinesh Thete, and others were present during the press meet.