702 candidates confirm ITI admissions in 1st round

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A total of 702 candidates confirmed their admissions in the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the district.

The district has 17 ITIs with 2,536 seats. The first CAP round was held between July 30 and August 3.

The first selection list was released and 2,126 candidates were allotted seats. Of them, 30 per cent (702) of students confirmed their admission in the first round.

The ITI courses are in good demand because one gets instant employment on their completion.

A total of 12,390 students registered online in the district while 11,725 confirmed their application form. Of the total, there are 11 private ITIs with 2,064 seats. The selection list for the second CAP round will be released on August 6. The candidates who are allotted seats will have to confirm their admissions between August 8 and 12. The third round will be implemented from August 17 to 20.

There are 135 ITIs in Marathwada including 53 private. The eight districts have 20,820 seats (5,972 in private ITIs).

A total 14,972 candidates were given an allotment letter in the first while 5,099 (34.06 per cent) confirmed the admissions. The admission confirmation ratio at the State level is 44.18 per cent. The region has less admission confirmation ratio than State.

Government ITI Principal Abhijit Alte said that traders like electrician, steno and surveyor are getting the highest preference in the confirmation of admission.