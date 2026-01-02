73 including BJP, Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena candidates backed out from civic polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the BJP cut her ticket at the last moment, Ashwini Khedkar, who had filed her nomination from Prabhag 10 (B) on behalf of the Shinde Sena, finally withdrew her candidature on Friday. Along with her, Uddhav Sena candidate Sandu Shrikhande and BJP candidate Vishal Khandagle from prabhag 9(A) also withdrew. Including candidates from these three parties, a total of 73 candidates withdrew from Prabhag No. 8, 9, 10, and 11. Of these, as many as 70 were independent candidates. Party leaders made intense efforts to rein in rebel candidates who had contested as independents after being denied party tickets.

At the office of election returning officer (ERO)–5 at Garware Stadium, many independent candidates were seen arriving with party candidates to withdraw their nominations at 11 am.

Ashwini Khedkar had begun campaigning as a BJP candidate from Prabhag 10, but she did not receive the party’s nomination. She was instead given a ticket by the Shinde Sena and filed her nomination from Prabhag 10(B). However, she withdrew her nomination today. From Prabhag 9(A), Uddhav Sena candidate Sandu Shrikhande and BJP candidate Vishal Khandagle also withdrew. In Prabhag 11(B), Pravina Rajput-Jadhav did not receive the BJP ‘B’ form and therefore contested as an independent, but she too withdrew her nomination.

Crowd increased after 2 pm

Candidates had time until 3 pm to withdraw nominations. After 2 pm, a large crowd of candidates gathered at the venue. Along with independents, candidates from various political parties across the prabhags were also present.

Tears while withdrawing nomination

An independent woman candidate from Prabhag 10(A), who arrived in the final moments to withdraw her nomination, could not hold back her tears. Without speaking to anyone, she withdrew her nomination and left.

Phone conversations: “Have you reached? Are you here yet?”

Candidates from various parties were seen speaking on the phone, asking, “How far have you reached? Have you come?” There was a flurry of activity to ensure that rebels and independent candidates withdrew their nominations.