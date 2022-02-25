73 students from M'wada stranded in Ukraine

Many sheltered in bunkers: will be airlifted to the border of the neighboring country

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

In all, 73 students from Marathwada gone for medical education are now stranded in Ukraine. The administration has been informed that the applications of parents of 73 students have been received till 5.30 pm on Friday. Most students are housed in bunkers. The students have informed the parents that they will be brought to the border of the neighboring country of Ukraine in the next two days and from there they will be repatriated by Indian plane.

The war in Russia-Ukraine has raised concerns among parents of students who have gone there for education. The parents have been having sleepless nights for the last two days. Parents are in touch with the students and asking for their well-being. The students from Marathwada are taking medical education in the universities of cities like Vinnitsa, Uzhhorod, Donbas, Odessa, Kyiv, Lviv and Georgia in Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a missile attack on the capital, Kiev. Many buildings were damaged, roads eroded. Some of the children have informed their parents that the decision has been taken to move the Indian students to a safer place. The closure of six airports has forced students to stay there. The students are in touch with the Indian embassy and are safe, informed the parents.

Concerned about airport closure

It is hoped that the Indian government will bring the students back safely. My son Prateek had a return ticket on February 27, but the flight was cancelled due to war. Now the Indian students will be taken to other country's borders. He has been in touch with Indian embassy, said Arun Thackeray, parent, Aurangabad

No sleep for two days

My daughter Manavi is in Ukraine and she is kept safe in bunkers. We are in contact with her. The Indian students have been shifted on Friday morning. Although she reported being safe in the bunkers, the family has not slept for two days. Our mental struggle continues. The Central government should make immediate efforts to bring back the children, said Chetan Khandelwal, parent, Jalna.

Students from Marathwada in Ukraine:

Aurangabad: 3

Jalna: 7

Parbhani: 4

Nanded: 19

Beed: 1

Latur: 28

Osmanabad: 11

Total: 73