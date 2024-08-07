740 selected for jobs in mega jobs fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 740 candidates were selected for the jobs in the Mega Job Fair jointly organised by the Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Manunited at the main auditorium on Wednesday.

A total of 35 companies from Pune, Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in the mega recruitment drive which was conducted under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Executive Director of NIELIT Dr Jairaj Kidav, Training and Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale, Nodal Officer of Model Career Center of NIELIT Laxman Kora, Yogesh Shejwal, Dr Kailas Pathrikar (Officer, General Administration Department), Ravindra Kangralkar from Manunited were present.

ProVC Dr Walmik Sarwade guided the students on how to get a skilled education and start their careers. Jayaraj Kidav spoke on what are the new skill courses, and how the model career center works in the NIELIT.

The companies made available job opportunities for students from colleges and universities who have completed various diploma, graduate and postgraduate courses. The posts included executive, trainee, EPP, internal trainee, and customer relations officers. Yogesh Shejwal, Soehil Shaikh and Shilpa Jare worked for the success of the fair.

Box

--A total of 4,010 candidates registered online for the job fair

--2,100 of them were present

--740 boys and girls were selected for jobs (390 non-IT and 350 IT graduates)