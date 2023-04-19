75K children born in district in one year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

India has surpassed China in terms of population and it has become the most populous country in the world. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also contributed to increasing the country’s population as around 75,000 babies were born in the district in the past year. Considering the statistic of the past four years, there is an increase of around 3,500 babies last year.

Deliveries of the babies are conducted in Government Medical College and Hospital, District Civil Hospital, rural hospitals, primary health centres and sub-centres, municipal corporation hospitals, health centres and private hospitals in the district. Around 5,000 babies are born every month in these facilities while around 225 babies are born daily.

Babies born in the past 4 years

Years - Babies

2019-20 - 71,021

2020-21 - 70,311

2021-22 - 69,926

2022-23 - 74,681