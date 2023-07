8 more get PCR in Kiradpura clashes case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial Magistrate First Class A S Wankhede on Wednesday granted police custody to eight more persons in Kiradpura clashes case up to April 7.

Assistant Government pleader Sameer Bedre represented the Government. Police arrested them and produced before the court today.

The names of accused are Syed Shahbaz Syed Jilani (24, Sharif Colony, Katkat Gate), Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Saleem (25, Nehrunagar, Katkat Gate), Shaikh Sohail Shaikh Khawaja (20, Galli No. 4, Kiradpura), Amer Sohail Latif Khan (24, New Baijipura), Al Khutub Habib Hamad (30, Baijipura), Habib Hasan Habib Umar (36, Baijipura), Rashed Deep Salmeen Deep (23, Indiranagar, Baijipura), Sohail Khan Amjad Khan (21, Indiranagar, Baijipura).