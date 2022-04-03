8-year-old boy dies under Neem tree trunk

Aurangabad, April 3:

An eight-year-old boy died as a Neem tree trunk fell on him at Phulewadi in Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Ramsingh Pawar (Sendwa, Madhya Pradesh).

Ajay’s family came from Madhya Pradesh to Vaijapur tehsil, two months back and were living at Phulewadi. His parents are labourers.

Ajay was playing with children in Arjun Pawar’s farm at Pawar Vasti. Some trees were cut and were lying in the farm. Ajay climbed a Neem tree trunk. The trunk skid and he was berried beneath it. The other children shouted for help. The nearby people rushed and took out Ajay and took him to sub-district hospital in Vaijapur, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vaijapur police station. Ajay is survived by parents and a brother.