80 tonnes of mangoes in the market for Vat purnima

Women flock to markets to buy pooja material

Aurangabad, June 12:

Vat purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. Married women worship the Banyan (Vad) tree to ensure good health and longevity for the husband. This year Vat purnima will be celebrated on June 14. For this, women flocked to buy puja materials in the markets on Sunday. An offering of mango is also made on the occasion. Hence more than 80 tonnes of mangoes have arrived in the last two days.

According to legend, Savitri had brought back the life of her husband from Yama the God of Death under the Banyan tree. Hence every year women worship the tree on Vat Purnima. As the occasion is just two days away, the women flocked to the market to buy various items of worship. Mangoes are donated on Vat purnima and are also eaten at home on this day. Hence mango traders in the city have brought more than 80 tonnes of mangoes. In Shahganj, 2.5 kg of mango is being sold for Rs 150, Lalbaug mango is being sold at Rs 70 per kg and Kesar mango is available at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, said trader Yusuf Sheikh.

Banyan branch for sale

Many areas do not have Banyan trees, so many women buy the tree branches and organize Vat purnima in the flats. Vendors from the surrounding rural areas have brought Vada branches for sale. Some were even seen buying Banyan bonsai from the nursery.