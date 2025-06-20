800 lose livelihoods as 229 shops razed in Mukundwadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a massive demolition drive on Friday, the Municipal Corporation flattened 229 unauthorized structures in Mukundwadi most of them long-running shops like hotels, garages, Chinese stalls, tea-snack joints, welding units, and small workshops. The sudden action left over 800 workers jobless, as each unit employed at least 4 to 5 people.

Encroachments flourished with political backing

Encroachments began around 2000, when densely populated settlements came up near the Mukundwadi police station and ST workshop. As residents demanded basic services, makeshift tin sheds turned into permanent shops many reportedly protected by political influence. These setups ignored road boundaries and spacing norms, operating openly for over two decades.

Traders hit hard, losses in crores

Most shopkeepers were not allowed time to clear stock. Local traders estimate combined losses of Rs 8–10 crore. “Had we got even two hours to remove our goods, this scale of damage could’ve been avoided,” many said.

Second-hand bikes seized, shed demolished

A second-hand bike shop beside the crematorium saw all its vehicles hauled into a municipal truck and taken to Garware Stadium before the shed was razed. Shop owners rushed till evening, trying to recover their seized vehicles.

Scrap and debris left behind

Post-demolition, debris and broken tin sheets lay scattered across the stretch. By afternoon, traders started clearing the wreckage with cutters and tried salvaging usable material.