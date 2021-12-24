82-yr-old retd. HM urges ZP office to nominate second wife as legal heir

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

In a bizarre incident, an 82-year-old retired headmaster is making rounds of Zilla Parishad administration for the past five years, to get enter the name of his second wife as a nominee, in the official records. Today, the victim, met the ZP chief

executive officer (CEO) with his second wife and his friend.

A resident of Kannad, the headmaster was having two sons and two daughters. After retirement, his wife got died in 2014. He had many persons in blood relations, but none of them came forward to take care of him. Hence at the age of 75 years, the retired HM got married for the second time in 2015. The ZP administration record has mentioned the name of his first wife as a legal nominee in the official records. Hence, the retired HM submitted an application to enter the name of his second wife as nominee as his first wife is not alive. The ZP administration failed to take action or make changes to date (December 2021). The man is making rounds of the ZP office for the past many years.

Today, he along with his friend and second wife contacted the CEO and inquired about how many more days or months he will have to wait for his work done. The ZP official told that there are certain rules to make a change in the name of the nominee once it is mentioned. The process is tedious and time-consuming. Hence it is taking time, it is learnt.