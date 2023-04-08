8.5 K backward class students waiting for scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly, 8,500 backward category students of 11th and 12th standards were deprived of the annual scholarship as the academic year will end soon. The students and their parents are upset over the delay in the scholarship.

The students have already filed their application forms for the scholarship. The officers of the Social Welfare Department said that the application form of the students is pending with their college.

The scholarship process has not been completed despite the fact that the academic year is on the verge to end. The students after ongoing examination will return to their native place soon. Parents said that the objective of the Central Government would be achieved if the scholarship is not provided on time.

The scholarship forms of 8,434 students from the district for the academic year 2022-23 are pending with their college which should forward on clearing the errors in the forms. The students said that if the application forms were not cleared on time, they would deprive of scholarships.

Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare P B Wable said that colleges would be held responsible if any student is deprived of the scholarship. The Social Welfare Department has constantly given extensions for the submission of the application forms.

The new last date is April 30. The Department which has received 40,308 application forms of SC, OBC, VJNT, and SBC, has forwarded them to the office of the commissioner of Social Welfare. The scholarship will be deposited in these students' bank accounts soon. The pending application forms will be sent to the office of the social welfare commissioner by April 30.

The number of caste-wise pending and forwarded application forms are as follows;

Caste-------pending------completed application forms

SC---------2,845-------------23,516

OBC-------2,827--------------7,590

VJNT-------2,642-------------7,590

SBC---------- 120-----------------76