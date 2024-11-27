85 pc candidates failed to save security deposit in Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 85 per cent (21) candidates lost their security deposit in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency (107) as they failed to get the required votes in the elections.

There were 24 candidates in the fray. Voting for them was held at 320 booths of the Constituency on November 20. Over 3.66 lakh registered voters. Of them, 59.35 per cent exercised their franchise. The votes were counted in 23 rounds at Government Polytechnic on November 23.

Shindesena faction and Mahayuti candidate Pradeep Jaiswal emerged victorious in the Assembly elections. He defeated Naser Siddiqui of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by a margin of 8,119 votes. Jaiswal obtained 85,459 votes while Siddiqui had to contend with 77,340 voters at the end of the final round.

Other candidates like Dr Balasaheb Thorat of Uddhav Sena got 37,098 votes. Election Returning Officer Vyankat Rathod said that the security deposit of those candidates who failed to get 1/6 of the total valid votes polled in a Constituency is seized.

As per the provisions in the Representation of the People Act,1951, it is mandatory for a general group candidate to deposit a security of Rs 10,000 (half for the reserved category) to fight the election in the Assembly Constituency. A total of 938 votes polled for None of the Above (NOTA) option are excluded from these votes.

The deposit is refunded to a candidate who wins or obtains 1/6 and above-percent votes. In Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency, Pradeep Jaiswal, Naser Siddiqui and Dr Balasaheb Thorat will get a refund security deposit.

The security deposit of 21 candidates was seized by the Election Commission. A total of 18 candidates failed to achieve even figures of NOTA.

Box

Security deposit losers

The names of party-wise candidates are as follows:

Candidate’sname--------------------------------- votes

Javed Qureshi (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)--12,639

Dr Pramod Duthde (Prahar Janashakti Party)-1150

Suhas Dashrathe (MNS)--1145

Vishnu Waghmare (Bahujan Samaj Party)--896

Sachin Nikam (Republican Sena)--807

Nadeem Rana (Majlis-e-Inquilab)---188

Adv Babangir Gosavi (Hindustan Janata Party)--381

Nawab Ahmed Shaikh (BRSP)--102

Muzammil Khan (Social Democratic Party of India)--318

Sunil Avcharmal (Republican Party of India – Reformist)--167

Surendra Gajbhare (Marathwada Mukti Morcha)--151

Sandeep Jadhav (People's Party of India - Democratic)--163

The rest of them are Independent candidates

Box

12 candidates lost security deposit in 2019

There were 14 candidates who contested the election from the Constituency in 2019. Of them, 12 failed to save their security deposit.

Box

Who does get refund of security deposits?

The security deposit is refunded in the following circumstances;

--Security deposit is refunded if nomination paper is rejected or declared invalid

--Security deposit is refunded if a candidate dies before the election

--Security deposit is refunded if the candidate withdraws the nomination within the given deadline