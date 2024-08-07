85 students selected as Medical Coder in campus interviews

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) organised a ‘Mega Pool Campus Recruitment Drive’ in the college recently.

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions company conducted campus interviews of more than 500 B Pharm and M Pharm students from various colleges of the State.

Milind Kulkarni (senior, vice president, HR), Nikalje (senior HR) and team of Gebbs Healthcare Solutions selected 85 students for the post of Medical Coder. The YBCCPAobtained NAACgrade (A-Plus).

Students expressed gratitude to the chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal and Principal Dr M H.Dehghan, Vice-Principal Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazirfor the camp. Members of the Industry-Institute Interaction Cell Dr S R Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib worked for the success of the job fair.