86.1 pc voters turn up in M’wada Teachers constituency polls

Aurangabad: The fate of 14 candidates was sealed in Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections held at 227 polling stations in the eight districts of the region between 8 am and 4 pm on Monday.

There are 61,529 teachers who were registered as voters. According to sources, nearly 86.01 per cent (53,068) of voters turned up to elect their Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). The sources further that the final figure of voters would be available by late evening.

The district-wise tentative number of voters and their voting percentage is as follows; Aurangabad (11,008 votes—79.46 pc), Jalna (4,130 votes---81.99 pc), Parbhani (4,119----90.17), Hingoli (2,793---91.27 pc ), Nanded (7,752----86.45), Latur (9,687----85.76), Osmanabad (4,816–92.38) and Beed (8,743---90.27).

There are 14 candidates in the fray, including sitting MLC Vikram Kale (NCP) and Kiran Patil (BJP). The counting of votes will be held in MIDC Chikalthana on February 2. After the voting, all the ballot boxes are being sealed and sent to the strong room at the counting centre in Chikalthana under police security. The counting of votes will begin on the morning of February 2. The was preferential voting. The votes will be mixed before the counting commences to keep confidentiality about the candidate's votes.

The highest number of voters were in Aurangabad (13,924) followed by Latur (1,1264), Beed (9,769), Nanded (8,821), Osmanabad (5,182), Jalna (5,037), Parbhani (4,472) and Hingoli (3,060).