8x12 feet flag to be unfurled at divisional commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tricolor of 8X 12 feet will be unfurled at the Divisional Commissionerate, Collector's Office and Police Commissionerate, on January 26. A large number of flags were sold in the city on Thursday.

As per the information received from the Khadi Gramudyog, flags made from Khadi worth Rs 9 lakh have been sold. The figure is 15 per cent higher than last year. There are also rules about how many feet the national flag should be hoisted at which place. Accordingly, 6X9 feet in courts, 2 X 3 feet in schools, 3X4.50 feet or 4 X 6 feet in colleges and gram panchayat offices, and 4 X 6 feet in Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishads will be hoisted.

Increase in flag’s cost

The national flag is made by Marathwada Khadi Gramudyog Samiti. For this, Khadi cloth is produced at Udgir. The cloth is sent to Ahmedabad for washing while the stitching is done at Nanded. Due to a rise in raw material and labour charges, the price of the tricolour was increased this year. The 14X 21 feet flag was sold for Rs 28,175 last year but this year it is being sold for Rs 28,975. Managers of Khadi Gramudyog Bhandar informed that the price of an 8 X 12-foot flag has increased by Rs 1700. The cost of this size falge is now Rs 8,475.