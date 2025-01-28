900 mm water pipeline leakage left untended!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the latest development, the 900-mm diameter water pipeline, installed to supply an additional quantity of water to the city, sustained a leakage near Gevrai village. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) attempted to fix the leakage, but it was unsuccessful. Due to the water leakage, the main road turned into a muddy mess. Despite this, the authorities are not taking any concrete steps to fix the leakage.

The MJP is the nodal agency of the new water supply scheme. To provide the city with additional water until the scheme is completed, the 900 mm diameter pipeline was installed on a war footing. It is expected that 75 MLD of water will flow through the pipeline to Pharola every day. However, only 10 to 12 MLD of water has been reaching Pharola for the past six months. The construction of the Pharola water treatment plant has taken one year, which is a significant failure on the part of the MJP officials. There are several technical faults in the pipeline installation, and it is essential to conduct an audit. The contractor should only be paid once all testing reports have been received.

Public Facing Difficulties:

There are several small and large leakages in the water pipeline, and the contractor is neglecting them.

Despite repeated complaints from citizens about the leakage near Gevrai, the concerned authorities are not taking action to fix it.

The leakage is causing vehicles to get stuck in the mud on the main road. Two-wheeler riders are facing a lot of difficulties, and it is hard to see the mud at night.