94.8 pc HSC students declared passed in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 94.8 per cent students were declared successful in the HSC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board conducted the February-March 2024 examinations 12th in nine divisions of the State including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Konkan, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati, from February 21 to March 19. Over 1.74 lakh candidates from the five districts of the division appeared for the examination while 1.63 lakh (94.08 per cent) were declared successful.

Beed tops in division

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Beed district (95.70) while Parbhani registered the lowest pass percentage.

The district-wise number of students appeared, passed and the percentage is as follows;

District------------- students appeared---passed--- percentage

Chh Sambhajinagar—61,956------------58,683-------94.71

Beed--------------------39,798-------------38,090------95.70

Parbhani----------------25,639--------------23,185-----90.42

Jalna--------------------32,894--------------31,157------94.71

Hingoli-----------------13,764---------------12,647-----91.88

Total--------------------1,74,051------------1,63,762----94.08

Girls outperform boys by 3.27 pc

As usual, the pass percentage of the girls in the division has increased by 3.27 pc. A total of 72,012 girls took the examination while 69,136 declared passed. Their pass percentage is 96.

Over 1.2 lakh boys appeared for the HSC papers while 94,626 (92.73 pc) were declared successful.

Stream-wise pass pc

The stream-wise pass percentage of students of the five districts is as follows;

Name of streatm---------------appeared-------passed---------percent

Science--------------------------1,0,5753--------10,3771-----98.12

Commerce----------------------11,499---------- 10,697-------93.02

Arts-------------------------------53,334--------46,313--------86.83

Vocal-HSC-----------------------3,201-----------2,734--------85.41

Technical Science-----------------264------------247---------93.56

Division’s result increased by 2.95 pc

The pass percentage of the division has gone up by 2.95 pc this year compared to the last year.

The five districts recorded 91.85 pass pc while this year, it is 94.08. The pass pc of 2022 is 94.97 followed by 2021 (99.34 pc), 2020 (88.18 pc) and 2019 (87.29 pc).