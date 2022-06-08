94.97 pc HSC students declared successful in A’bad division

Aurangabad, June 8:

A total of 94.97 per cent students were declared successful in HSC examinations in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board declared the 12th standard result online at 1 pm on Wednesday.

More than 1.66 lakh candidates registered for March/April 2022 while over 1.64 lakh took the examinations between March 4 and April 7

Addressing the newsmen today, incharge divisional president of the MSBSHSE Anil Sable said that 94.97 per cent (1,56,015) candidates were declared passed in the division. He said that the students who have any doubt about the marks obtained can apply for the recounting or seek a xerox copy of the answer books from June 10.

A’bad records highest pass pc

In the division, Aurangabad district registered the highest pass percentage while Parbhani is in the last place.

The district-wise number of candidates registered, appeared and pass percentage is as follows;

District---registered students---appeared- pass- pc

Aurangabad--58,397--58,130--56,084---96.48

Beed---------37,786-----37,476---35,638--95.09

Jalna--------31,596-----31,471---29,579---93.98

Hingoli------13,364-----13,168----12,316---93.52

Parbhani--24,471----24,018------22,398---93.25

Total--------1,65,615--1,64,263--1,56,015--94.97

Girls pass pc outnumber boys

The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys in the five districts of the division.

A total of 97,019 boys appeared while 91,625 (94.44 per cent) of them were declared successful. Nearly 67,244 girls took the examinations. Out of a total, 64,390 (95.75 per cent) students emerged successful. The pass percentage of girls is higher by 1.31 compared to boys.

Sci has highest pass pc

The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage among all the streams.

The steam-wise pass percentage is as follows;

Stream------appeared candidates-pass- pc

Science---84,226------------------82,493---97.94

Commerce--12,959----------------12,232---94.39

Arts-----------62,757--------------57,365---91.40

HSC-Vocational--4,263------------3,894-----91.34

Technical Science-----58----------31--------53.44

53.37 pc repeaters successful

Around 3,785 repeaters registered while 3,777 took the examinations. A total of 2,016 candidates passed. Their pass percentage is 53.37.