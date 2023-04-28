95 percent voting in APMC election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 95.29 percent voting was registered in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections held at four polling centres in Saint Francis De Sales High School on Jalna road on Friday. It has been alleged that huge amount of money were used during the elections.

The crowd of voters was seen at the centre since the morning and it increased post afternoon. The traffic on Jalna Road was jammed due to the commuting of the voters to the centre.

The voting was done at SFS in the city and Karmad for electing 18 directors of APMC. Out of the total 935 registered voters of cooperative Societies constituency, 925 voters exercised their franchise, which is 98.93 percent. Out of the total 1083 voters of gram panchayat constituency, 1067 voted (98.25 %). From the total 858 voters from traders constituency, 800 votes (93.24%). From the total 497 voters in porters category, 425 voted (85.51%).

The counting will be held on April 29 at 8 am at SFS, Jalna road and it is expected that the results will be out by 2 pm.