98 percent voting in second phase of university elections

Fate of 89 candidates of locked in ballot box, counting of votes on Tuesday

Aurangabad: A record 98 percent voter turnout was recorded in four districts for the senate, board of studies and academic council elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday.

The election was held for 10 seats in the graduate group in the first phase. In the second phase on Saturday, elections were held for 29 seats of senate and 8 seats of academic council and 38 seats of Board of Studies. In both senate and academic council, 3 seats remained uncontested and 3 seats were elected unopposed. Voting was conducted at two booths in the drama department of the university.

Voters turned out for the voting since morning. There were queues at the polling station due to the low number of booths. Booths of Utkarsh, Vidyapeeth Vikas Mancha and Swabhimani Vidyapeeth Vikas Aghadi were set up outside the department. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole visited the polling station and held a meeting with the committee members and reviewed the counting process. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Center in charge Dr Seema Kavthekar and Dr Ganesh Pande, Police inspector Prashant Potdar along with the police team kept tight security arrangements. Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb, Sominath Wagh, members of various committees, officers and employees of the election department were present on this occasion.

District wise voting:

District - Voters - Polling

Aurangabad - 1,067 - 1,010

Beed - 1,520 - 1,499

Osmanabad - 1,255 - 1,234

Jalna - 363 - 345