9th General Convention of Marathwada Diocese begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The two-day-long 9th General Convention of the Marathwada Diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) was inaugurated at the Late Rev. Ratanji Navroji Memorial Hall, in Christ Church, Cantonment. Bishop Rt. Rev. Prakash D. Patole, Retired Bishop Rt. Rev. M.U. Kasab, Diocesan Vice President Rev. S.S. Khadangale, Honorary Secretary Dr. Lalbahadur Kamble, and Honorary Treasurer Daniel Aswale inaugurated the convention.

Special guests included former Diocesan Secretary Vivek Nirmal, Prabhudas Thakur, and Vijay alias Guddu Nikalje. The convention will conclude on May 17.

Opening Session

The session began with an introduction and welcome by Dr. Kamble. The first session commenced with a prayer. Former Bishop Kasab, Rev. Khadangale, and Rev. Bhalerao led the prayers and scripture readings. Rev. S.Y. Ghule conducted the prayers and religious ceremonies. In his address, Bishop Patole offered timely guidance and shared a thoughtful message, “Whatever task you are given, serve prayerfully, regularly, and wholeheartedly.”

Proceedings of the first session

James Ambildhage, Archana More, and Neelima Kamble were elected as Recording Secretaries. Abraham Kasbe and Sangharsh Nirmal were selected as Tellers. For the Nomination Committee, Rev. S.Y. Ghule was appointed as Convenor, with Rev. Ranjan Rathod, Dr. Lalbahadur Kamble, James Ambildhage, Babita Ghule, Archana More, and Diana Gaikwad as members.

The Credentials Committee made decisions regarding official representatives from three churches in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. The first session concluded with prayers and blessings.

Different Participation

Official representatives from various CNI churches in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, including Bethel, Revgaon, Dahipuri, Kharpudi, Devpimpalgaon, Badnapur, Saygaon, Keli Gavan, Peer Kalyan, Paradgaon, Dongaon, Chapadgaon, Bathan, Karla, Selu, Parbhani, Ambajogai, Chikalthana, Ambelohal, Pandhar Ohol, Pachod, Bidkin, Lasur Station, Kannad, Kachner, Waluj, Bhusawal, Dhakephal, and others participated in the convention.