9th general convention of M’wada diocese begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 9th general convention of the Marathwada diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) will be held on May 16 and 17, at the Late Rev. Ratanji Navroji Memorial Hall in Christ Church, Cantonment. Bishop of the Diocese Rt Rev Prakash Patole will chair the conference.

As per the Constitution of the CNI, it is mandatory for all dioceses under the North India Christian Council to hold a general convention every three years.

Diocese vice-president Rev S S Khadangale, honorary secretary Dr Lalbahadur Kamble, and honorary treasurer Daniel Aswale are making efforts for the success of the event.